Friday, October 11, 2019

Hold the Pumpkin: Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.’s Fall Beer Cocktail

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge DORĆOL DISTILLING + BREWING CO.
  • Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. is taking pumpkin-free approach with this new fall cocktail. Instead, it incorporates autumn-friendly spices and a splash of ale. Expect to see this drink on Dorćol’s seasonal menu, which debuts October 18.

Ingredients:
1 oz. Kinsman apricot rakia
½ oz. lemon juice
½ oz. Pimm’s
¼ oz. allspice dram
Irish red ale

Simple Syrup:
½ oz. brown sugar
1 cinnamon stick
1 star anise

Directions:
To make simple syrup: Bring 1 cup water, sugar, cinnamon stick and star anise to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Remove stick and star anise and simmer another 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely. Sieve into a bowl.



Combine all ingredients except for ale in shaking tin over ice. Shake, pour into Collins glass and top with ale.
