Hold the Pumpkin: Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.’s Fall Beer Cocktail

click to enlarge Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. is taking pumpkin-free approach with this new fall cocktail. Instead, it incorporates autumn-friendly spices and a splash of ale. Expect to see this drink on Dorćol’s seasonal menu, which debuts October 18.1 oz. Kinsman apricot rakia½ oz. lemon juice½ oz. Pimm’s¼ oz. allspice dramIrish red ale½ oz. brown sugar1 cinnamon stick1 star aniseTo make simple syrup: Bring 1 cup water, sugar, cinnamon stick and star anise to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Remove stick and star anise and simmer another 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely. Sieve into a bowl.Combine all ingredients except for ale in shaking tin over ice. Shake, pour into Collins glass and top with ale.