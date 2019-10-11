This Week in San Antonio Food News: the State of Beer, Cuppencake Closes and Playland Pizza Selling By the Slice

click to enlarge
-
Southerleigh / Nick Simonite
This week, we saw local breweries are fighting to bring new, unique-brew-filled experiences to San Antonio, restaurants opening and closing, and local organizations team up to fight food insecurity.
Are you ready for it? The San Antonio Beer Festival
, set for Oct. 19, is unlike any other brew experience you’ve had before. Here’s how you can make the most of the event.
Ever wondered why San Antonio doesn’t have more breweries
? The struggle is real for local brewers and beer lovers.
Freetail Brewing
brought home the sole San Antonio gold during the Great American Beer Festival
in Denver.
We spoke to chef Stefan Bowers about Playland Pizza
, including the Houston Street restaurant’s new, game-changing lunch menu. Finally, a downtown spot with pizza by-the-slice
.
Daijoubu's Caer Maiko and Sharon Yeung brought their “super Asian cocktail pop-up” to San Antonio this week, reaffirming what we already knew: iconic women are changing the bar world
.
Big Daddy’s and Mala Luna teamed up to bring us a Megan Thee Stallion-inspired raspa, just in time for “Hot Girl Fall.”
After five years of bringing coffee and dog-friendly spaces to San Antonio, Cuppencake has closed its doors for good
.
Chef Cooperatives is headed to Green Bexar Farm for a shrimp boil fundraiser next month, with proceeds to help build a new food desert center in East Bexar County
.
Houston-based burrito chain Überrito
is opening their first San Antonio location, and giving away a year of free burritos to the restaurant’s first 210 customers.
