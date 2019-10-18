This Week in San Antonio Food News: the Concha Throwdown, Restaurant Shakeups and a Keto-Friendly Breakfast Option

click to enlarge
There's big changes ahead for restaurants and foodies in San Antonio. We've found food events and pop-ups to keep you busy in the weeks ahead, visited with new and sustainable businesses and found the best pumpkin pie in the city.
The first-ever Concha Throwdown
is coming to San Antonio next month, with sweets from six local bakeries. We’re willing to judge the most delicious event competition ever.
Guillermo’s owner Guillermo Garza is opening up a new spot — Austin Street Pizza & Craft Brews
— in spring 2020. Expect San Antonio-style pizza y mas sabor.
The owner behind Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s filed this week to close several San Antonio store locations
, as part of its bankruptcy filing.
Sushi alert: East Side’s Thai Lucky is opening a second location
in downtown San Antonio.
Earl Abel's is among San Antonio’s oldest dining institutions. The classic fried chicken isn’t going anywhere, but the 86-year-old brand is updating its look and menu to appeal to younger diners
.
Best Quality Daughter — the Asian-American food + art pop-up series — is transforming a former industrial cleaners for their Chinese Laundromat Dinner
this month, a taste of BQD’s future brick-and-mortar.
James Avery and Whataburger teamed up to create a new french fry charm
. It’s fast-food chic at its finest.
There’s more to pumpkin pie season than Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. Here's where to find the pie of your dreams
in San Antonio.
No really, Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. just set a new record for longest sausage in Texas
, weighing 395 pounds and requiring a forklift. Holy moly.
Chef Josef Centeno is coming home for his Tex-Mex cookbook signing at Hotel Emma
. Yes, there will be chile shrimp ceviche and corn-and-cheese taquitos involved.
Fantom Kitchen is hosting Howdy, Kuya!
a Texas-Filipino BBQ Pop-Up this month. The creative menu lineup includes lumpia, brisket and Halo-Halo with your choice of cereal toppings.
A new coffeeshop/art gallery
will open to downtown San Antonio’s medical district next week, serving kolaches, koblasnek and freshly brewed cups from Shotgun Coffee Roasters.
Local businesses like Grain4Grain are making sustainability a priority
, using spent grains to create low-carb, high-protein mixes and flours. Now they're hitting shelves at H-E-B.
Lick Honest Ice Creams celebrated its eighth birthday this week
with free scoops and a limited-edition ice cream sandwich.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.