Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Third Annual Fideo Loco Festival Will Soon Take Over Alamo Beer Co.

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / FIDEOLOCOFESTSATX
Is there anything more comforting or underrated than a bowl of fideo loco?

The San Antonio favorite will receive its rightful recognition during the third annual Fideo Loco Festival & Cook-Off at Alamo Beer Co. on Saturday, November 2.

The event will showcase a number of local and professional chefs, including Chef Edward Villarreal of Homegrown Chef — a local TV series and catering company — vying to create the best fideo loco in San Antonio.

This year's event, in partnership with EgCollaborations, will offer music, drinks and of course, plenty of fideo. Attendees will have a chance to sample the dishes themselves during the event from 1 to 5 p.m.



Chef Villarreal will take a new approach to the classic meal, adding pinto beans, chorizo, bacon and chicharrones, and several secret ingredients to his own entry.

"Fideo loco is San Antonio's very own comfort food from the heart," Villarreal said in a recent press release. "I'm just taking it and filling it full of West Side flavor, but this definitely ain't your mama's fideo loco, guey!"

There were a few $30 VIP tickets available at the time of publication, which includes early admission, unlimited fideo samples, two beer tickets and a special swag bag. The $15 general admission tickets offer up to 10 fideo samples and one beer ticket. Children under 12 enter free, though samples are not included.
Location Details Alamo Beer Company Brewery
202 Lamar Street
East
San Antonio, TX
Services
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All Three Hawx Burger Bar Locations in San Antonio are Now Closed Read More

  2. These Netflix-Featured Michoacán Carnitas are Now in San Antonio Read More

  3. The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month Read More

  4. Day of the Dead is Evolving into a Six-Figure Cultural Celebration at La Villita Read More

  5. Longtime Brooklyn Ave. Dive, Tony's Bar, to Close on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation