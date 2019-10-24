Third Annual Fideo Loco Festival Will Soon Take Over Alamo Beer Co.

click to enlarge
Is there anything more comforting or underrated than a bowl of fideo loco?
The San Antonio favorite will receive its rightful recognition during the third annual Fideo Loco Festival & Cook-Off
at Alamo Beer Co. on Saturday, November 2.
The event will showcase a number of local and professional chefs, including Chef Edward Villarreal of Homegrown Chef
— a local TV series and catering company — vying to create the best fideo loco in San Antonio.
This year's event, in partnership with EgCollaborations, will offer music, drinks and of course, plenty of fideo. Attendees will have a chance to sample the dishes themselves during the event from 1 to 5 p.m.
Chef Villarreal will take a new approach to the classic meal, adding pinto beans, chorizo, bacon and chicharrones, and several secret ingredients to his own entry.
"Fideo loco is San Antonio's very own comfort food from the heart," Villarreal said in a recent press release. "I'm just taking it and filling it full of West Side flavor, but this definitely ain't your mama's fideo loco, guey!"
There were a few $30 VIP tickets
available at the time of publication, which includes early admission, unlimited fideo samples, two beer tickets and a special swag bag. The $15 general admission tickets
offer up to 10 fideo samples and one beer ticket. Children under 12 enter free, though samples are not included.
