After Hawx Burger Bars: San Antonio Food Entrepreneur Christian Hawx Opening Taco Concept Inside Local Bar

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Hawx Street Tacos
Though Hawx Burger Bars recently closed its doors, owner Christian Hawx isn't done with San Antonio's food scene. We had a Q&A with the local entrepreneur to learn more his new concepts and projects coming soon.
The closure of Hawx Burger Bars seemed sudden for many customers, but what actually happened?
The closure just became part of a sale. [An unnamed restaurant group] has taken over the spaces, and are going to do their own thing in the coming months. I’m going to help consult them for 90 days. The recipes [from Hawx Burger Bars] are still mine, I retained them. But I did this for four years; it was an intense four years. Not having corporate backing, creating [all the menus] meant I had to be my own expediter to launch everything. Then opportunity came up to sell.
What's the biggest thing you want to let Hawx Burger Bar customers know?
The biggest thing is that it’s not a tragedy, it’s really just the end of a chapter for now. I have a newborn daughter; I really wanted time to [focus on family]. The restaurants had a lot of support, and it was refreshing to see how many people loved our food and cocktails and staff. It’s a testament to how close we were and how hard we worked. I appreciate everybody’s support.
The Burger Bar Facebook page was replaced by Hawx Promotions, can you tell us more about the company?
Hawx Promotions showcases my work as a local DJ [Cowboy Savage], and also helps with party planning for corporate and private events like weddings and birthday parties. The company has already done promotions for local clubs including BLVD, helping to [parlay] the restaurant followers to the new local events.
You left your Vance Jackson location last year... The unnamed restaurant group will take over the Burger Bar locations on Thousand Oaks and Sonterra. What's next for you?
We’re opening up a kitchen inside Thirsty Horse Saloon
within the month, we're just waiting on permits. Hawx Street Tacos will offer authentic regional Mexican cooking, using recipes from as far north as Nuevo Leon to the southern Yucatan peninsula, to make the best food.
A lot of places say they're Mexican but they're Tex-Mex. We took months to come up with the best recipes for Mexican tacos. We're using Angus beef for carne asada, and keeping up with the regional styles of tacos, even using a discada, in our efforts to keep it authentic.
...
Keep an eye out for Hawx Street Tacos at Thirsty Horse Saloon,
as they begin to serve street-style tacos and fulfill catering orders in the coming weeks.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.