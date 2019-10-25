Boozy Halloween Parties Happening in San Antonio

Halloweekend is here, y'all.
Whether you prefer the spooky scene or just want to get drunk off your ass, a ghoulish gaggle of Halloween parties are happening this weekend. And, because we've been there too, you'll be able to find reliable Bloody Marys and micheladas at these spots
for your inevitable hangover.
Friday, October 25
Brass Monkey /
/ If you don't stop by Brass Monkey during a night out on the St. Mary's Strip, did you even go out? The spookiest time of the year seems like as good a time as any to visit to this mainstay, which will be hosting its Back to the '90s: Halloween Edition party. The no-cover celebration will let you dress up as your favorite person or character from the '90s and enjoy $2 Bud Light and $2 Lone Stars. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 2702 N. St Mary's St., facebook.com.
Saturday, October 26
The Hangar //
As with every day of the year, the Hangar is coming through for your booze-filled desires. The Broadway spot's Halloween party will include tunes spun up by DJ Therapy and a costume contest, plus Halloween cocktails and Jello shots all night long. We're here for it. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 8203 Broadway St., facebook.com.
Howl at the Moon //
This River Walk bar offers revelers a chance to practice their best Halloween howl with lots of drink specials, games and even a costume contest with cash prizes. Even if you're not a fan favorite, you'll still score with $7 Witch's Brew cocktails and $12 mini buckets. The bar is actually one stop on a themed crawl
, so go wild if you're up for it. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., 111 W. Crockett St., Ste 201, facebook.com.
Oak Hills Tavern //
This Medical Center dive is serving up a cocktail of local music, including performances from Secret Silent, Last Battle, Subsidium and Aka_delete. Oh, and you'll get your fix of booze too with $3 wells and Lone Star pints. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 7920 Fredericksburg Road, facebook.com.
Stout House //
Patrons asked, and Stout House answered. This year, the Northwest side bar will hold a joint horror movie party-costume contest- boozefest in honor of the holiday. Come dressed as your favorite horror movie character for a chance to win a cash prize. Stout House also will be serving up signature-themed Jello shots, and Smirnoff and Miller High Life reps will be handing out free samples. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 11851 Bandera Road, Ste. #119, Helotes, facebook.com.
Thursday, October 31
Bentley's Bar //
Those still wanting to party past this weekend, can head to Bentley's on Halloween night to keep it going. The costume contest will reward those with the sexiest, scariest and most creative get-ups, while patrons can enjoy specials like $4 Jameson and $4 Shiner Octoberfest all night. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 8123 Broadway Suite B, facebook.com.
