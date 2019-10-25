Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 25, 2019

Boozy Halloween Parties Happening in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 1:07 PM

FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
Halloweekend is here, y'all.

Whether you prefer the spooky scene or just want to get drunk off your ass, a ghoulish gaggle of Halloween parties are happening this weekend. And, because we've been there too, you'll be able to find reliable Bloody Marys and micheladas at these spots for your inevitable hangover.
Friday, October 25

Brass Monkey // If you don't stop by Brass Monkey during a night out on the St. Mary's Strip, did you even go out? The spookiest time of the year seems like as good a time as any to visit to this mainstay, which will be hosting its Back to the '90s: Halloween Edition party. The no-cover celebration will let you dress up as your favorite person or character from the '90s and enjoy $2 Bud Light and $2 Lone Stars. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 2702 N. St Mary's St., facebook.com.

Saturday, October 26

The Hangar // As with every day of the year, the Hangar is coming through for your booze-filled desires. The Broadway spot's Halloween party will include tunes spun up by DJ Therapy and a costume contest, plus Halloween cocktails and Jello shots all night long. We're here for it. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 8203 Broadway St., facebook.com.

Howl at the Moon // This River Walk bar offers revelers a chance to practice their best Halloween howl with lots of drink specials, games and even a costume contest with cash prizes. Even if you're not a fan favorite, you'll still score with $7 Witch's Brew cocktails and $12 mini buckets. The bar is actually one stop on a themed crawl, so go wild if you're up for it. 6 p.m.-2 a.m., 111 W. Crockett St., Ste 201, facebook.com.

Oak Hills Tavern // This Medical Center dive is serving up a cocktail of local music, including performances from Secret Silent, Last Battle, Subsidium and Aka_delete. Oh, and you'll get your fix of booze too with $3 wells and Lone Star pints. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 7920 Fredericksburg Road, facebook.com.



Stout House // Patrons asked, and Stout House answered. This year, the Northwest side bar will hold a joint horror movie party-costume contest- boozefest in honor of the holiday. Come dressed as your favorite horror movie character for a chance to win a cash prize. Stout House also will be serving up signature-themed Jello shots, and Smirnoff and Miller High Life reps will be handing out free samples. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 11851 Bandera Road, Ste. #119, Helotes, facebook.com.

Thursday, October 31

Bentley's Bar // Those still wanting to party past this weekend, can head to Bentley's on Halloween night to keep it going. The costume contest will reward those with the sexiest, scariest and most creative get-ups, while patrons can enjoy specials like $4 Jameson and $4 Shiner Octoberfest all night. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 8123 Broadway Suite B, facebook.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After Hawx Burger Bars: San Antonio Food Entrepreneur Christian Hawx Opening Taco Concept Inside Local Bar Read More

  2. All Three Hawx Burger Bar Locations in San Antonio are Now Closed Read More

  3. These Netflix-Featured Michoacán Carnitas are Now in San Antonio Read More

  4. H-E-B Named Top-Rated Workplace for Retailers in the U.S. Read More

  5. Third Annual Fideo Loco Festival Will Soon Take Over Alamo Beer Co. Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation