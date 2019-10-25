Here's How to Make Spooky, Glowing Frosting, From the Kitchen of MasterChef Jr.’s Neko Masi

Who knew playing with your food can lead to great things? For San Antonio 12-year-old Neko Masi, it led to opportunities such as cooking alongside Gordon Ramsay on season 7 of MasterChef Junior. While Masi didn’t win the competition, the young cooking enthusiast is staying busy with a new YouTube channel and creative recipes such as her blacklight-glowing buttercream frosting — a perfect addition to Halloween treats.• 1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter• 1 lb. (approximately 4 cups)powdered sugar• 2 tsp. vanilla• 1 Vitamin B complex• 1 tbsp. warm water in a small bowlCrush the vitamin B into fine powder and dissolve in the warm water.In a mixer, cream butter, vanilla and vitamin water. If necessary, strain the vitamin water to remove any larger bits.Add powdered sugar a little at a time, beating well until creamy.The frosting will appear yellow. If desired, a touch of green food coloring can be added to create a bright, lime-green glowing effect in normal light.Use buttercream to frost your favorite cake, cupcakes or sugar cookies. Showcase final product by displaying near black light, and watch the treats glow!

