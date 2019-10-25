Email
Friday, October 25, 2019

Here's How to Make Spooky, Glowing Frosting, From the Kitchen of MasterChef Jr.’s Neko Masi

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE / NEKO MASI
  • YouTube / Neko Masi
Who knew playing with your food can lead to great things? For San Antonio 12-year-old Neko Masi, it led to opportunities such as cooking alongside Gordon Ramsay on season 7 of MasterChef Junior. While Masi didn’t win the competition, the young cooking enthusiast is staying busy with a new YouTube channel and creative recipes such as her blacklight-glowing buttercream frosting — a perfect addition to Halloween treats.

Ingredients:
• 1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter
• 1 lb. (approximately 4 cups)
powdered sugar
• 2 tsp. vanilla
• 1 Vitamin B complex
• 1 tbsp. warm water in a small bowl

Directions:
Crush the vitamin B into fine powder and dissolve in the warm water.

In a mixer, cream butter, vanilla and vitamin water. If necessary, strain the vitamin water to remove any larger bits.



Add powdered sugar a little at a time, beating well until creamy.

The frosting will appear yellow. If desired, a touch of green food coloring can be added to create a bright, lime-green glowing effect in normal light.

Use buttercream to frost your favorite cake, cupcakes or sugar cookies. Showcase final product by displaying near black light, and watch the treats glow!

So many restaurants, so little time.

