Friday, October 25, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Local Burger Chain Closes, Netflix-Featured Carnitas and Day of the Dead at La Villita

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 11:29 AM

INSTAGRAM / HAWXSONTERRA
San Antonio's food and drink scene is undergoing major changes — from the closure of a longtime dive bar on Brooklyn Ave. to the new Day of the Dead celebrations at La Villita. But there's still plenty of new developments to celebrate.

San Antonio burger lovers were sad to see all of the Hawx Burger Bar locations close, but there’s a silver foil lining: owner Christian Hawx is opening a new street taco concept in the coming weeks.

The new Day of the Dead San Antonio, championed by chef Johnny Hernandez, is becoming a six-figure cultural celebration at La Villita. The new celebration will be free and include local arts, music and freshly baked pan de muertos.

No need for a passport. Netflix series The Taco Chronicles introduced us Carnitas Don Raúl. The Michoacán import is blessing local taco lovers with legit carnitas here in San Antonio. Score one for the Alamo City.



Food writer Ron Bechtol had a serious "masa madeline moment'" this week during his visit to Fish Lonja.

When Tony's Bar opened in 1999, San Antonio was a different place. We said goodbye to the Brooklyn Ave. dive, which closed Friday.

Plan on getting totally wasted this Halloweekend? You may want to make plans for sobering up on Sunday — here are the best Bloody Marys and Micheladas you can order in the Alamo City.

This Austin chain, known for its chicken and waffles, is slated to open its first San Antonio location in Stone Oak in early November. Hello, waffle fries.

Con Safos Cocina y Cantina is leaving Hemisfair next month, but don’t worry, the concha burger will have a new home. FYI: Hemisfair is now looking for new food concepts to move into the space.

Christmas-themed pop-up bar 'Miracle on Houston Street' is heading to San Antonio this holiday season, and yes, there is a Die-Hard-inspired cocktail. Yippee Ki Yay.

San Antonio grocery giant H-E-B was ranked the #1 top-rated U.S. retail workplace, for the third year in a row.

So many restaurants, so little time.

