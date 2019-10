New Brewpub Expected to Open in San Antonio this Fall

The Brooklynite's speakeasy vibes are long gone, but 516 Brooklyn Ave. is home to a new, modern and welcoming brewpub — Back Unturned Brewing Co. — slated to open by mid- November.Ricardo Garcia, owner of, began his brewing career with a home brewer's kit nearly a decade ago. Garcia was inspired by his own life journey, which included earning degrees in entrepreneurship and design, to help others find and follow their own dreams."Our purpose is to inspire, restore hope and guide people to fight for the dreams in their lives, Backs Unturned to the dreams in our lives," Garcia stated on Facebook. "Craft beer is our tool do this!"Garcia was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, but the new brewpub promises to offer a 12-tap selection of beers, a first-hand look at the brewing process and an in-house pizza oven that will provide small bites.The beers listed on the site include a Kölsch, a New England-style IPA, a dark chocolate beer and a New England Pale Ale brewed with Australian Galaxy Hops.For those ready to invest in Back Unturned, there's a $1,000 Beer for Lifer package that includes a free glass of beer or coffee everyday for up to 99 years, as well as custom brewery swag, priority access to new beers and an official invite to the grand opening.

