Whataburger Teams Up with Justin Boots to Remind Texans That They Still Love Us

A Chicago bank may hold the majority interest to Whataburger, but the burger chain isn't forgetting its Texas roots.The popular fast-food chain recently teamed up with Justin Boots to design Whataburger-inspired cowboy boots Randy Rogers announced the news during a recent performance at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes.The boots — complete with brown leather, orange-stitching and the Whataburger logo — are available for purchase online. The boots retail for about $249.99, and are available in men's and women's sizes. Burger lovers can purchase the boots via shop.whataburger.com

