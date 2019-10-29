Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Whataburger Teams Up with Justin Boots to Remind Texans That They Still Love Us

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge WHATABURGER
  • Whataburger
A Chicago bank may hold the majority interest to Whataburger, but the burger chain isn't forgetting its Texas roots.

The popular fast-food chain recently teamed up with Justin Boots to design Whataburger-inspired cowboy boots.

Randy Rogers announced the news during a recent performance at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes.

The boots — complete with brown leather, orange-stitching and the Whataburger logo — are available for purchase online. The boots retail for about $249.99, and are available in men's and women's sizes. Burger lovers can purchase the boots via shop.whataburger.com.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Brewpub Expected to Open in San Antonio this Fall Read More

  2. Monte Vista Restaurant Periphery Will Close By End of the Year Read More

  3. Third Annual Fideo Loco Festival Will Soon Take Over Alamo Beer Co. Read More

  4. After Hawx Burger Bars: San Antonio Food Entrepreneur Christian Hawx Opening Taco Concept Inside Local Bar Read More

  5. Day of the Dead is Evolving into a Six-Figure Cultural Celebration at La Villita Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation