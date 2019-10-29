Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Whataburger Teams Up with Justin Boots to Remind Texans That They Still Love Us
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 1:48 PM
click to enlarge
A Chicago bank may hold the majority interest to Whataburger, but the burger chain isn't forgetting its Texas roots.
The popular fast-food chain recently teamed up with Justin Boots to design Whataburger-inspired cowboy boots
.
Randy Rogers announced the news during a recent performance at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes.
The boots — complete with brown leather, orange-stitching and the Whataburger logo — are available for purchase online. The boots retail for about $249.99, and are available in men's and women's sizes. Burger lovers can purchase the boots via shop.whataburger.com
.
