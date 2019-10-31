Email
Thursday, October 31, 2019

Jason Dady's Shuck Shack Set to Close Next Month

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 1:03 PM

Shuck Shack
  • Dan Payton
  • Shuck Shack
Chef Jason Dady’s Shuck Shack will close its doors on Nov. 10.

The seafood restaurant, best known for lobster rolls and oysters, is expected to relocate to North San Antonio in late 2020.

“We have an exciting opportunity to move the concept to a new development in North Central San Antonio towards late 2020," Dady said. "We know the continued growth of Pearl and GrayStreet Partners will continue to be a real bonafide game changer, but with the impending construction and street closures, we simply felt it is time to close the location.”

In the meantime, the Grayson Street space will host various pop-up dinners and serve as an event venue for locals. The restaurant opened in 2015, focused on casual seafood dining. Dady leads a number of San Antonio restaurants including Range, Two Bros. BBQ and Tre Trattoria.



Location Details The Shuck Shack
520 East Grayson
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub
Map
