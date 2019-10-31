Email
Thursday, October 31, 2019

Trilogy Pizza Will Open New Stone Oak Burger Eatery in 2020

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge 67714375_2909819585725879_6198031081103425536_o.jpg
After 15 years of creating pizza favorites for the Stone Oak area, the team behind Trilogy Pizza & Wine Bistro will open a second restauarant concept devoted to burgers.

Trilogy Owner John Gladders opened the pizza spot in 2004, offering a mix of New York, Chicago deep dish and California-style pizzas. This week, he took to Facebook to announce plans for the new Trilogy Burger Bistro, slated to open in 2020.

“It's official! Trilogy Pizza Bistro is opening a second location and a new concept. Everything about Trilogy Pizza remains the same,” Gladders wrote. “But clearly, after 15 years of pizza, we need a burger!”

The new spot will open at 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 3100.



