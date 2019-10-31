Trilogy Pizza Will Open New Stone Oak Burger Eatery in 2020

Thursday, October 31, 2019
After 15 years of creating pizza favorites for the Stone Oak area, the team behind Trilogy Pizza & Wine Bistro
will open a second restauarant concept devoted to burgers.
Trilogy Owner John Gladders opened the pizza spot in 2004, offering a mix of New York, Chicago deep dish and California-style pizzas. This week, he took to Facebook to announce plans for the new Trilogy Burger Bistro, slated to open in 2020.
“It's official! Trilogy Pizza Bistro is opening a second location and a new concept. Everything about Trilogy Pizza remains the same,” Gladders wrote. “But clearly, after 15 years of pizza, we need a burger!”
The new spot will open at 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 3100.
