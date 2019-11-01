Email
Friday, November 1, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Shuck Shack Closing, New Burgers and BBQ, and Finding the Best Fideo Loco

San Antonio restaurants this week announced plans for openings, closures and relocations, including lots of local burger- and pizza-related updates.  

Jason Dady's Shuck Shack will close this month, but seafood lovers can expect the restaurant to be resurrected in a brand new location in 2020.

There's a new family-owned BBQ restaurant opening in North San Antonio this weekend, and we're all ready for the turkey legs.

After 15 years in Stone Oak, the Trilogy Pizza team is opening a new burger spot in 2020. Does this mean three different burger styles?



A new brewpub will open on Brooklyn Ave. this fall, and yes, there's a chance for you to drink free beer for life.

Slideshow Alert: 'Tis the season for Fideo Loco, and we know the best places in town to grab a bowl.

In need of a new noontime spot? UTSA-area eatery Noodle Tree now has a lunch menu with ramen, rice bowls and spicy miso cones for any budget.

Whataburger has teamed up with Justin Boots to create new custom kicks, in case you feel like reminding people you're from Texas.

Burger Culture is no more, but the Southtown Pizzeria fam is getting ready for something new...

Good news for Luby’s fans: The beloved Texas institution has teamed up with Favor, so San Antonians can enjoy a LuAnn platter without leaving the house.

Periphery on Main will close by the end of 2019. There's no curse at that location, which has flipped several times recently, just a reminder to support local restaurants. And to stop by Periphery before Dec. 31.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


