This Week in San Antonio Food News: Shuck Shack Closing, New Burgers and BBQ, and Finding the Best Fideo Loco

San Antonio restaurants this week announced plans for openings, closures and relocations, including lots of local burger- and pizza-related updates.
Jason Dady's Shuck Shack will close this month
, but seafood lovers can expect the restaurant to be resurrected in a brand new location in 2020.
There's a new family-owned BBQ restaurant opening in North San Antonio this weekend, and we're all ready for the turkey legs
.
After 15 years in Stone Oak, the Trilogy Pizza team is opening a new burger spot in 2020.
Does this mean three different burger styles?
A new brewpub will open on Brooklyn Ave. this fall
, and yes, there's a chance for you to drink free beer for life.
Slideshow Alert: 'Tis the season for Fideo Loco
, and we know the best places in town to grab a bowl.
In need of a new noontime spot? UTSA-area eatery Noodle Tree
now has a lunch menu with ramen, rice bowls and spicy miso cones for any budget.
Whataburger has teamed up with Justin Boots
to create new custom kicks, in case you feel like reminding people you're from Texas.
Burger Culture is no more
, but the Southtown Pizzeria fam is getting ready for something new...
Good news for Luby’s fans: The beloved Texas institution has teamed up with Favor,
so San Antonians can enjoy a LuAnn platter without leaving the house.
Periphery on Main
will close by the end of 2019. There's no curse at that location, which has flipped several times recently, just a reminder to support local restaurants. And to stop by Periphery before Dec. 31.
