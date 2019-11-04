Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

La Familia Cortez Opening First Restaurant Outside Market Square This Month

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 11:23 AM

La Familia Cortez, the multigenerational restaurant group behind local dining destinations like Mi Tierra and La Margarita, will open its fifth restaurant — Mi Familia de Mi Tierra — in The Rim on Tuesday, November 19.

The Northside eatery will offer classic La Familia Cortez dishes plus new chef-driven plates and family-style options, according to a press release.

The announcement comes a few months after the passing of Mi Tierra co-founder Cruz Cortez who, along with her late husband Pedro, launched the company’s brand in 1941.

The new location — located 18403 W Interstate 10 — will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a festively decorated panadería, expansive mural by artist Roberto Ytuarte and a full-service coffee bar. A Mariachi Bar, like the one found at Mi Tierra, will also offer craft cocktails, beers, live music and arts programming.



This is the family's first full-service restaurant to open outside Market Square. Since 1941, the group has grown to include 600 employees plus businesses include Mi Tierra Café y Panadería, Mariachi Bar, La Margarita Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Restaurante Pico de Gallo and Viva Villa Taquería.

“For the past 78 years the Cortez Family has made downtown San Antonio our home and have dedicated ourselves to the preservation and promotion of our cultura," said Pete Cortez, COO of La Familia Cortez Restaurants in a written statement. "We are blessed to have the opportunity to expand our founders’ legacy and welcome new familias into our home to share our comida and cultura while creating new memories.”

