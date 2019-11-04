Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

The Granary at The Pearl Announces Closure this Month

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM

After seven years at The Pearl, The Granary will close its doors on Saturday, Nov. 30. The restaurant opened as The Granary 'Cue & Brew in 2012, and has since won acclaim for its modern approach to BBQ, including making Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Barbecue lists in 2013 and 2017.

Despite the restaurant's success, chef Tim Rattray decided to close the BBQ spot to fully focus on his new Southern eatery, Fontaine's Diner, which opened earlier this year.

“I’m so thankful to all of our guests and loyal supporters for creating seven unforgettable years of food, drinks and memories,” Rattray stated in a press release. “It’s been such a privilege and labor of love to share what we’ve done over the years with this community all while maintaining a commitment to quality ingredients, innovative cooking and creative exploration of smoke and fire.”

There's still a few weeks left for locals to enjoy The Granary's mix of unique and classic Southern dishes including the original brisket ramen, dry aged Flannery steak and buttermilk Chess Pie.



The restaurant's limited hours will begin after Nov. 10, and include dinner service from 4 to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Lunch service will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

