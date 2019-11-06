CPS Energy Gives Back to Neighbors in Need with GrillsGiving Benefitting the REAP Fund

click to enlarge
Employees, vendors, and the community come together to celebrate.
CPS Energy is thankful for the opportunity to serve and support customers and their families. What better way to show gratitude than by giving back to our community and raising funds for our neighbors in need. How is CPS Energy raising those funds? In true San Antonio style – CPS Energy will host a celebration of meat and music on Saturday, Nov. 23, noon – 6 p.m., called GrillsGiving
, at Mission County Park to benefit the REAP utility assistance fund.
REAP was established in 2002 as a partnership between CPS Energy, the City of San Antonio, and Bexar County. This program provides financial assistance to the elderly, medically dependent and low-income families, to help with their energy needs.
Guests enter GrillsGiving.
Everyone is welcome to join the celebration to give back to those neighbors in need. Get your tickets today and come enjoy a festival with great music and a competitive barbecue contest. Over 30 teams are slated to participate in a no-holds-barred barbecue cook-off. These grill masters will duke it out for pride and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for ribs, brisket, chicken and, of course, the coveted People’s Choice prizes for side dish and all–around team; chosen by you.
Meat isn’t the only thing on the menu this year. GrillsGiving will also feature musical acts Micky and the Motorcars, Smoke Wagon and Volcán. While you’re dancing and feasting, the kids can enjoy family activities in the type of festival atmosphere you can only find in San Antonio. And, because this is Military City USA, active duty and retired military personnel get free admission.
This year's musical lineup includes Smoke Wagon Band, Volcan, and Micky and the Motorcars.
Kids 12 and under also enter free and everyone will receive complimentary parking.
This year, you can give back, feast and be merry all at the same time. Buy tickets for GrillsGiving at eventbrite.com
. See you at the grill!