Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Specialty Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Shop Now Open in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 10:42 AM

click image FACEBOOK / PB&J WITH TAY
  • Facebook / PB&J with Tay
A new San Antonio restaurant is specializing in a taste of nostalgia for those of us who grew up on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

PB&J with Tay opened in Olmos Park last week, bringing a childhood classic to local diners. Owner Jeremiah Burns told mySA.com he'd heard of similar eateries throughout the U.S. and wanted to bring the concept to the Alamo City.

"Every time you talk about PB&J, it makes people smile," Burns told MySanAntonio. "Everybody and anybody eats PB&J."

While peanut butter and jelly make a dynamic duo on their own, the restaurant aims to elevate the classic combo with new flavor profiles across nine signature sandwiches. There's the Texan, which features jalapeño jelly and bacon, and the Kitchen Sink, complete with Nutella, marshmallows, bacon, banana, walnuts and coconut. There's even a peanut butter and pickle sandwich called the PB&P.



Diners also have the option of building their own, choosing their jelly, butter and toppings of choice. Sandwiches are served with potato chips, though cookies and fruit are also on the menu.

PB&J with Tay, located at 5335 McCullough Ave., is all about local, partnering with Lone Star Pure for its jellies.

The shop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

