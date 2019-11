Specialty Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Shop Now Open in San Antonio

A new San Antonio restaurant is specializing in a taste of nostalgia for those of us who grew up on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. PB&J with Tay opened in Olmos Park last week, bringing a childhood classic to local diners. Owner Jeremiah Burns told mySA.com he'd heard of similar eateries throughout the U.S. and wanted to bring the concept to the Alamo City "Every time you talk about PB&J, it makes people smile," Burns told MySanAntonio . "Everybody and anybody eats PB&J."While peanut butter and jelly make a dynamic duo on their own, the restaurant aims to elevate the classic combo with new flavor profiles across nine signature sandwiches. There's the Texan, which features jalapeño jelly and bacon, and the Kitchen Sink, complete with Nutella, marshmallows, bacon, banana, walnuts and coconut. There's even a peanut butter and pickle sandwich called the PB&P.Diners also have the option of building their own, choosing their jelly, butter and toppings of choice. Sandwiches are served with potato chips, though cookies and fruit are also on the menu.PB&J with Tay, located at 5335 McCullough Ave., is all about local, partnering with Lone Star Pure for its jellies.The shop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.