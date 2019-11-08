Southerleigh's New Sweet-and-Sour Picadilleigh Beer Pays Tribute to San Antonio Snack Stands

San Antonians who grew up getting a sugar buzz down at the corner raspa shop are likely familiar with the flavor phenom known as a Picadilly — a sugary shaved ice given extra pucker with the addition of pickles.Brewpub Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery has now put an adult twist on that childhood taste overload by brewing a sweet-and-sour beer dubbed the Piccadilleigh.The brew, sold for $6 a glass, is in the kettle sour style, augmented with Kool Aid- and Hawaiian Punch-marinated pickles plus a Meyer lemon purée. Naturally, chamoy and Tajin rim the glass."It’s both weird and beautiful and it’ll go fast," the brewpub announced on Instagram.Knowing San Antonians' love for puro sweet-and-sour combos, that's probably a safe bet.

