Friday, November 8, 2019

Southerleigh's New Sweet-and-Sour Picadilleigh Beer Pays Tribute to San Antonio Snack Stands

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 10:38 AM

San Antonians who grew up getting a sugar buzz down at the corner raspa shop are likely familiar with the flavor phenom known as a Picadilly — a sugary shaved ice given extra pucker with the addition of pickles.

Brewpub Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery has now put an adult twist on that childhood taste overload by brewing a sweet-and-sour beer dubbed the Piccadilleigh.

The brew, sold for $6 a glass, is in the kettle sour style, augmented with Kool Aid- and Hawaiian Punch-marinated pickles plus a Meyer lemon purée. Naturally, chamoy and Tajin rim the glass.

"It’s both weird and beautiful and it’ll go fast," the brewpub announced on Instagram.



Knowing San Antonians' love for puro sweet-and-sour combos, that's probably a safe bet.

