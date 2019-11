Video Shows Employee, Customer Throwing Trays During Fight at San Antonio Popeye's

Some people get super-passionate about food — take note, self-described "foodies" — but a couple of San Antonians may be a littlepassionate.A video shared on social media shows a local Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee and customer getting into a chicken fight over the fast-food chain's popular sandwich. The video was recorded at the location at 2225 SW Military Dr. around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to KSAT A woman at the restaurant told the station that another customer, who she suspects had been in the drive-through, came inside and began yelling at an employee at the cash register. It didn't take long for the worker to grab a tray and hurl it at the complaining customer.Video shows a man wearing a hat reading "Veteran" trying to break up the fight. He even escorts the angry customer outside, but not before she throws a punch at him. The employee later exited the dining room to trade punches with the irate customer, according to KSAT. However, a witness said that moment wasn't caught on video.Police responded about 30 minutes later, though authorities couldn't provide any more information about the incident.While additional details have been scarce, Twitter users were quick to make jokes about the fight taking place at Popeye's and centering around the chain's apparently addictive chicken sandwich.Others poked fun at various bits from the video, including a line that may well become a new catch phrase.

I love who ever was takeing this video just randomly said “Popeyes” and that was it 😂

"She's not worth it Mama" *proceeds to record instead of stopping her*

They have to be being putting crack in them chicken sandwichs lol people are wylin out 😂😂 for a fix

Seems like those chicken sandwiches has something extra in them.... #PopeyesChickenSandwich pic.twitter.com/4WA2DS3C5A

Lmaooo yoooo San Antonio was Wildn for the Popeyes chicken sandwich today ... this was on the southside 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BmUeoEJRC9

