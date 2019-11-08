Video Shows Employee, Customer Throwing Trays During Fight at San Antonio Popeye's

I love who ever was takeing this video just randomly said “Popeyes” and that was it 😂

"She's not worth it Mama" *proceeds to record instead of stopping her*

They have to be being putting crack in them chicken sandwichs lol people are wylin out 😂😂 for a fix

Seems like those chicken sandwiches has something extra in them.... #PopeyesChickenSandwich pic.twitter.com/4WA2DS3C5A

Lmaooo yoooo San Antonio was Wildn for the Popeyes chicken sandwich today ... this was on the southside 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BmUeoEJRC9

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.