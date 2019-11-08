Video Shows Employee, Customer Throwing Trays During Fight at San Antonio Popeye's

Video shows a man wearing a hat reading "Veteran" trying to break up the fight. He even escorts the angry customer outside, but not before she throws a punch at him. The employee later exited the dining room to trade punches with the irate customer, according to KSAT. However, a witness said that moment wasn't caught on video.
Lmaooo yoooo San Antonio was Wildn for the Popeyes chicken sandwich today ... this was on the southside 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BmUeoEJRC9— Matt Espinosa (@Espinosa35__) November 6, 2019
Seems like those chicken sandwiches has something extra in them....#PopeyesChickenSandwich pic.twitter.com/4WA2DS3C5A— Tru.Ley (@tru_ley) November 6, 2019
Does that chicken have cocaine in it?🤔— Dallas Fan (@_DallasFan09) November 7, 2019
Others poked fun at various bits from the video, including a line that may well become a new catch phrase.
They have to be being putting crack in them chicken sandwichs lol people are wylin out 😂😂 for a fix— Anthony Carrion (@Anthony90386552) November 7, 2019
“SHES NOT WORTH IT MAMA” LOL pic.twitter.com/UzUhamX1qh— eve 🚀 (@evelyntmtowers) November 6, 2019
"She's not worth it Mama" *proceeds to record instead of stopping her*— Ol No Name (@noselfesteve) November 8, 2019
I love who ever was takeing this video just randomly said “Popeyes” and that was it 😂— Abe! (@HBTD_HamBone) November 7, 2019
