What We’re Drinking Right Now: Esquire Tavern’s Midnight in Mexico

Esquire Tavern Beverage Director Houston Eaves concocted this beautiful cocktail — named Midnight in Mexico — in honor of Día de los Muertos.Midnight in Mexico, made with a mix of smoky spirits and bright flavorful notes, is representative of the balance between life and death at this time of year. And lucky for us, it’s easy enough to make at home.1.5 oz. Mezcal Vago Elote.75 oz. Ancho Reyes.75 oz. Fernet-ValletGrapefruit peelStir spirits and ice well in a mixing glass, and strain over a large piece of ice in a rocks glass.Pinch a wide grapefruit swath to express oil into glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist. Enjoy.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.