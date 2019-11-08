Friday, November 8, 2019
What We’re Drinking Right Now: Esquire Tavern’s Midnight in Mexico
By Lea Thompson
Fri, Nov 8, 2019
Esquire Tavern Beverage Director Houston Eaves concocted this beautiful cocktail — named Midnight in Mexico — in honor of Día de los Muertos.
Midnight in Mexico, made with a mix of smoky spirits and bright flavorful notes, is representative of the balance between life and death at this time of year. And lucky for us, it’s easy enough to make at home.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Mezcal Vago Elote
.75 oz. Ancho Reyes
.75 oz. Fernet-Vallet
Grapefruit peel
Directions:
Stir spirits and ice well in a mixing glass, and strain over a large piece of ice in a rocks glass.
Pinch a wide grapefruit swath to express oil into glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist. Enjoy.
