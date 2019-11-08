Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 8, 2019

What We’re Drinking Right Now: Esquire Tavern’s Midnight in Mexico

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge KODY MELTON
  • Kody Melton
Esquire Tavern Beverage Director Houston Eaves concocted this beautiful cocktail — named Midnight in Mexico — in honor of Día de los Muertos.

Midnight in Mexico, made with a mix of smoky spirits and bright flavorful notes, is representative of the balance between life and death at this time of year. And lucky for us, it’s easy enough to make at home.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Mezcal Vago Elote
.75 oz. Ancho Reyes
.75 oz. Fernet-Vallet
Grapefruit peel

Directions:
Stir spirits and ice well in a mixing glass, and strain over a large piece of ice in a rocks glass.



Pinch a wide grapefruit swath to express oil into glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist. Enjoy.
Location Details The Esquire Tavern
The Esquire Tavern
155 E. Commerce
San Antonio, TX
(210) 222-2511
American
Map

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Shiner Brewery Claps Back at Corporate Beer Brand That Bought Billboards in Its Hometown Read More

  2. Specialty Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Shop Now Open in San Antonio Read More

  3. La Familia Cortez Opening First Restaurant Outside Market Square This Month Read More

  4. Video Shows Employee, Customer Throwing Trays During Fight at San Antonio Popeye's Read More

  5. The Take Away: Elisabeth Forsythe Has Made Her Mark on San Antonio’s Bar Scene Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation