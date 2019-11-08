Where Military Members Can Find Free Food, Discounts on Veterans Day in San Antonio

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Many restaurants and drinking spots are celebrating Veterans Day with free grub or special discounts. Here are several spots saluting our armed forces on Monday, November 11.Vets and active-duty military can swing by the American chain for a free entree up to $12 in value.A special menu will be available for vets and active-duty members who want a free meal. This deal is good 11 a.m. to close.The chain has long offered Veterans Day deals. This year, vets and active-duty personnel can choose a free entree from a special menu.Prepare yourself for the literal book of a menu at this spot, vets. At least you'll be able to score a free entree — up to $14.95 in value — and a Dr Pepper on the house for putting on your reading glasses. This deal is good for active-duty military, too. Proof of service is required, so don't forget your ID.Military members who love shrimp may want to head to the Forrest Gump-inspired eatery. The River Walk restaurant will offer a 20 percent off discount, for both food and merchandise, to military personnel and their families.Come in uniform or bring your military ID to score a free pizza and drink. Choose from the chain’s signature pizzas or opt for a full-size salad or pasta.This bakery is offering up a free dessert to top off one of the free entree deals available elsewhere. Vets and military personnel get a free cannoli — regular or chocolate — from the Cake Boss.Vets in the mood for Italian fare can score free calamari. Military ID or proof of service is required to take part.Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free entree from a special menu, including the restaurant's signature Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, Cajun Chicken Pasta or a bowl of chili, soup or salad.The annual Military Appreciation BOGO deal is back. Military members and spouses with ID will get a buy one, get one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.Enjoying a Grand Slam may be a solid way to kick off the day. Vets who stop by between 5 a.m. and noon will be able to score the breakfast plate for free.Now through Veterans Day, retired and active-duty military members will get a 50 percent off discount at the Brazilian steakhouse. Up to three guests in their party can also take part in the special.For military members who love chicken wings and girls in short shorts, Hooters is coming through. Those with military ID or proof of service will be rewarded with a free entree from a special menu, including 10-piece wings and a Buffalo chicken sandwich.For those in need of a quick meal, the grab-and-go pizza chain will be offering its $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo for free to vets with military ID from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Bring your military ID or proof of service and you'll receive a free American Roadhouse Meal.This steakhouse chain will let veterans and military personnel decide between a free appetizer or a free dessert. Military members will also be able to take advantage of 10 percent off their bill.If you're in the mood for frozen yogurt, vets and active-duty military with ID can partake in this cool treat for free.Veterans and active-duty military members can choose a free entree from a special menu at this Italian chain restaurant.Yes, Pluckers is coming through. The wing spot will offer a complimentary meal, side and non-alcoholic beverage to all military members with ID.Those with proof of military service will be able to munch on a free Tavern Double Burger and free bottomless fries. Apparently, the chain wants vets to bring their appetites.The Italian chain, with a lone San Antonio-area location, will serve up Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti for free to veterans and active-duty military members with ID.Anyone with military ID can score a 20-oz. smoothie of their choice in this Monday deal.The coffee chain is coming through with a free tall coffee for military members.From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, veterans and active-duty military will be eligible for a free meal.Stop by either location and veterans as well as active-duty military will be able to enjoy a free appetizer.