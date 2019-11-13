Email
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Chris Perez Releasing New Hot Sauce, Meeting Fans at Traders Village on Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 10:13 AM

CAJOHNS FIERY FOODS
  • CaJohns Fiery Foods
Chris Perez, the widower of the late Selena Quintanilla, is proving just how much he loves the heat.

An avid fan of all things spicy, the guitarist is releasing his own hot sauce, dubbed Perez Pepper Sauce. The small-batch condiment, which features a lion as its logo, will make its debut at an event Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at Traders Village.

"The Lion represents the king of the jungle, and just like Budweiser is the King of the Beers," Perez wrote on Facebook. "[M]aybe one day with your support Perez Pepper Sauce will be the King of Hot Sauce."

According to a press release, the sauce is an original recipe from Perez himself, though he partnered with CaJohns Fiery Foods to create a blend of peppers, spices and other ingredients that's both flavorful and spicy as heck.



Perez will be at the flea market Saturday for on-site demonstrations. And, yes, he'll also be signing autographs and taking pictures with enthusiasts of both Selena and scorching sauces.

Fans who know the 1997 film Selena by heart will remember the scene where the actor playing Perez grabs a bottle of hot sauce from his belt holster and douses his pizza with it during a date. Trying to impress Selena, Perez pours on too much, coughing and saying "That was good!" in a pepper-ravaged voice.

Of course, sauce lovers unable to make it out to Traders Village on Saturday can purchase a bottle online.

