New Breakfast Taco Spot Con Huevos Opens on San Antonio's East Side

click to enlarge
In a city filled with breakfast taco options, chef Hugo Garcia is taking a bold approach to San Antonio’s most important meal of the day. Garcia, who previously worked next door at Dignowity Meats, opened his restaurant Con Huevos Tacos
on Monday with just that in mind.
Working with partner Amanda Fagan and employee Mari Gamino, Garcia has developed a small but impressive menu filled with affordable plates including molletes, chilaquiles and the Con Huevos Tacos Bag Special — a choice of two breakfast tacos, sopa and a drink — for $5.
“I wanted to do something for the hard workers of San Antonio,” said Garcia, an industry veteran with ties to both Brownsville and Matamoros, Mexico. “When you’re tired people will tell you, 'Hey, do it con huevos.' It means you do it with all your heart.”
Actually, the slang term "huevos" means something a little lower on the anatomy, but you get his meaning.
With help from chef Andrew Samia of Dignowity Meats, Garcia and Fagan found out about the opportunity to bring their small taco concept to life.
click to enlarge
Located at 1629 E. Houston St., the building was previously home to Dignowity Kolaches before the business closed in late 2018. The small space has since been reimagined to include bright colors, textiles and festive images like the framed photo of Selena hanging next to the register.
“We live just down the street. It’s exciting to see everything come together in our own community,” Fagan said.
The crew uses a mix of familiar ingredients, spicy peppers for fresh salsas and homemade tortillas to fill orders at the counter. Drinks include coffee, homemade agua frescas and sodas, and locals can sit and eat or take their food and beverages to go.
Despite the restaurant's small size, Con Huevos Tacos has already been met with local enthusiasm. For Garcia, whose mother inspired him to open the restaurant, it's poised for growth.
"We're doing it now," he said. "Wherever we go from here, it's great."
The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.