Julia's Bistro & Bar Brings French Cuisine to Beacon Hill

Jean-Francois Poujol, the San Antonio restaurateur behind SoHill Café in Beacon Hill, has launched his newest spot, right next door Named for Julia Child, the iconic chef who made French cooking accessible to America, Julia’s Bistro & Bar offers an accessible approach to modern French dining.Led by Chef de Cuisine Zack McKinney, the restaurant will feature traditional French specialties with San Antonio flavors, including dishes like cured salmon tostada, duck street tacos and braised lamb shank Provencale.“We want to make French cuisine accessible by creating variations of traditional dishes at a reasonable price. We are still very much a French restaurant,” Poujol said in a recent press release.Diners can also expect to see an extensive wine list and craft cocktail program to reflect the restaurant’s unique space in San Antonio.The restaurant is open from 4 to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. More information and menu details can be found at juliasonblanco.com

