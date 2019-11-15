Email
Friday, November 15, 2019

Pop-Up Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken Finds Permanent Home at San Antonio Bar

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 1:17 PM

INSTAGRAM / CHICHIBIRDSHOTCHICKEN
Fans of Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken will be happy to know the pop-up concept is settling down at a local watering hole.

Rather than keep chicken-lovers guessing where he'll show up next, chef and owner Caleb Lott has decided to post up at Shenanygans Sports Bar & Lounge on Babcock Road.

Foodies familiar with Chi Chi Birds, and those not yet in on the secret, will have lots to taste their way through.

Chi Chi Birds' signature dish is the Bird, Nashville hot chicken served with white bread and twice-cooked fries, chupacabra coleslaw, picked and bird sauce. But its menu also includes a variety of hot chicken options plus starters including wings, fried pickles and fried mushrooms.

The chicken folks will celebrate a soft opening this weekend. They're expected to set up at the bar Fridays through Sundays from 11 p.m.-1 a.m.
Location Details Shenanygans
6422 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
