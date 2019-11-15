This Week in San Antonio Food News: Con Huevos Tacos Opens, Weekend Happy Hours and Special Thanksgiving Menus

click to enlarge
Thanksgiving is approaching, and we're thankful for the new delicious coffeeshops and restaurants that are preparing to open in San Antonio. Stay tuned for an exclusive look at the city's changing food landscape in the coming weeks.
Here's a sneak peek of all the treats you'll find at Dulce: Candy Land
. The sweet wonderland comes to life on Nov. 22.
A great Thanksgiving dinner requires a lot of preparing, planning, cooking and cleaning — and we're already over it. Here's local spots hosting Thanksgiving dinner (and/or brunch)
so you can focus on more important decisions, like nap time.
No, it's not vulgar slang, it's a new place to eat breakfast tacos. Con Huevos Tacos
launched Monday with tacos, fresh salsa and homemade tortillas.
Happy hour is great sure, but happy hour on the weekend? It's a match made in heaven. Here's where can get boozy without breaking the bank
.
South Side business Folklores Coffee House announced plans to open a second location
in mid-January — and at the Pearl. Expect more traditional coffee options in addition to Folklores' signature over-the-top drinks and CBD-infused sips.
Chris Perez, aka Selena's widower, took his love for all things spicy and launched a new hot sauce. There's a chance to grab a bottle and meet Perez himself at the San Antonio launch
this weekend.
Are you going to the Mac & Cheese Throwdown
this weekend? The annual event will return to The Block on Saturday, with an opportunity for attendees to try up to seven versions of the beloved dish. Sounds like cheese heaven.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.