Friday, November 15, 2019

Tucker's Kozy Korner Has Reopened Under New Ownership

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 1:21 PM

click to enlarge SARAH FLOOD-BAUMANN
  • Sarah Flood-Baumann
After months of sitting empty, storied Tucker's Kozy Korner celebrated a soft re-opening Thursday night.

The iconic bar, which closed in the spring, is now being led by the same management team behind local drinking spots including Lilly's Greenville, Francis Bogside and George's Keep.

Tucker's originally opened in 1948, and has since become a San Antonio institution, offering soulful music and equally soulful dishes that celebrate the East Side community.

"Right now, it's still a super-soft opening," General Manager Christine Hill said. "The inside bar is currently open and there are plans to open the outside bar by next week."



Tuckers is also teaming up with a local food truck to bring barbecue back to the bar starting Saturday. A small-bites menu will also make its debut in coming weeks.

"There are plans to bring back DJs and live music, and there is potential to do brunch down the line," Hill added. "I know I'm excited to have a part in the history of this establishment. We're looking forward to serving San Antonio through a cozy neighborhood bar."

Location Details Tucker's Kozy Korner
1338 E. Houston St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 320-2192
Music Venue
Map
