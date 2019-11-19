Email
Tuesday, November 19, 2019

H-E-B-Owned Favor Delivery is Now Providing Runners with Car Insurance

The online food delivery market is expected to grow into a $365 billion global industry by 2030, with more job opportunities for food runners.

Most gig economy workers don't receive the same protections or job benefits as those with traditional salaried jobs, but Texas-based company Favor has announced plans to provide its 80,000 contract delivery drivers with free automotive liability insurance coverage, at least during all active Favor deliveries.

According to an H-E-B press release, the new policy will also provide assistance for damages to a runner’s vehicle during an active Favor delivery, in excess of coverage provided by a Runner’s personal auto insurance.

“This insurance immediately provides Runners with additional protection for every Favor delivery,” stated Steven Pho, Favor president. “We designed this coverage without any hurdles for the Runner — no required signup or enrollment period, or any fees, premiums or copays. Every delivery is now automatically covered on the Favor platform.”



The auto coverage announcement comes as Favor, which was purchased by H-E-B in 2018, partners with Stride to expand its available benefits and offer access to health, dental, vision and life insurance to its runners.

Favor recently relocated its Austin Clubhouse for runners to a larger space and plans to open a new San Antonio location in 2020.

