Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Sabor CocinaBar Reopens Inside Former Tribeca 212 Space

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 2:39 PM

click image FACEBOOK/ SABOR COCINABAR
  • Facebook/ Sabor CocinaBar
Sabor CocinaBar, a Mexican restaurant that previously operated at The Yard in Olmos Park, reopened Wednesday in a new location.

The restaurant, located at 4331 McCullough Ave., will serve the same tacos, cocktails, and brunch options as their previous space. The building previously housed Italian restaurant Tribeca 212.

Sabor will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

