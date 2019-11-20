Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Sabor CocinaBar Reopens Inside Former Tribeca 212 Space
, a Mexican restaurant that previously operated at The Yard in Olmos Park, reopened Wednesday in a new location.
The restaurant, located at 4331 McCullough Ave., will serve the same tacos, cocktails, and brunch options as their previous space. The building previously housed Italian restaurant Tribeca 212.
Sabor will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
