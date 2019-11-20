Email
Wednesday, November 20, 2019

San Antonio Food Bank Says There's Not Enough Turkeys to Feed Families at Thanksgiving

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 10:36 AM

The San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) provides Thanksgiving dinner to many local families each year. However, due to a shortage in donations, there could be thousands of households without a turkey at the table this year.

The SAFB stated that the organization was nearly 2,000 turkeys — roughly 10,000 meals — short of being able to guarantee a traditional Thanksgiving for area families, and is asking locals to consider donating a frozen turkey this season.

The SAFB hosts events like the annual Turkey Trot 5K to raise funds for those in need, but there's still more families than food to go around.

“We try and go extra big for those facing hunger during the holidays by adding in a great protein like turkey to their ingredients," stated SAFB CEO Eric Cooper. "We’re looking a bit short on turkeys at the moment, but trust our community will step up.”



Easiest way to give this season? Donate $15 online at safoodbank.org or purchase and donate a frozen turkey on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any H-E-B Plus in San Antonio.
