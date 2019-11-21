Thursday, November 21, 2019
Laredo-Based Vegan Restaurant Opens Location in West Side San Antonio
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 12:25 PM
click image
Marla Restaurant
-
Facebook / Marla Restaurant SA
, a Laredo-born vegan spot best known for its brunch, has opened its first San Antonio location at 510 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy. #101.
Like its original location, the restaurant will offer vegan-friendly dishes like the quinoa sunrise bowl as well as gluten-free pancakes and waffles. The restaurant menu will also feature classic Mexican eats including tacos, menudo and migas, in addition to a selection of fresh juices and smoothies.
The restaurant is currently open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Marla restaurant, san antonio restaurants, westside San Antonio, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.