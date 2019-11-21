Email
Thursday, November 21, 2019

Laredo-Based Vegan Restaurant Opens Location in West Side San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 12:25 PM

click image FACEBOOK / MARLA RESTAURANT SA
  • Facebook / Marla Restaurant SA
Marla Restaurant, a Laredo-born vegan spot best known for its brunch, has opened its first San Antonio location at 510 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy. #101.

Like its original location, the restaurant will offer vegan-friendly dishes like the quinoa sunrise bowl as well as gluten-free pancakes and waffles. The restaurant menu will also feature classic Mexican eats including tacos, menudo and migas, in addition to a selection of fresh juices and smoothies.

The restaurant is currently open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

