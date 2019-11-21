San Antonio BBQ Food Truck is Launching New Restaurant at Rivercenter

click to enlarge
Most locals don't venture to the Shops at Rivercenter (or Rivercenter Mall if you're old-school) outside of the holiday season, but there's a new spot that promises to give us a new reason to visit.
The Hot Box
, which launched its food truck at Edwards Ridge Distillery this summer, is preparing to open its brick-and-mortar restaurant inside the downtown mall (849 E. Commerce St., Suite #156) in the coming weeks.
Expect to see South Texas-style BBQ — brisket, smoked between 12 and 14 hours, along with pulled pork — and flavorful sides that aim to elevate the BBQ dining experience.
"We're excited to be able to offer what we do — bringing a taste of San Antonio to downtown," said owner James English, who was previously a proprietor of The Winchester in Alamo Heights. "I'm looking forward to seeing how the demand comes and to see what we can do."
The Hot Box currently employs a small staff, but that is expected to grow with the new restaurant. Though The Hot Box has seemingly undergone a rapid transformation within the last few months, the concept itself was years in the making.
"I've had a big passion for BBQ and smoking meats for a long time," English said. "The local BBQ culture scene has kind of elevated itself in recent years, but I've been wanting to do this for years. This isn't your average BBQ place."
To learn more about The Hot Box, visit thehotboxtx.com
or follow the company on Facebook
.
