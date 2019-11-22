Email
Friday, November 22, 2019

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Franchise Announces San Antonio Expansion

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge BOSTON’S PIZZA RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR
  • Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
Boston’s — a popular pizza restaurant and sports bar chain — has announced plans to expand its Texas footprint over the next 10 years, with upwards of 40 new restaurant locations in San Antonio, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The company plans to partner with franchisees to open three new San Antonio restaurants within the next three years, said Ryan Reeves, Vice President of Sales and Franchise Development for Boston’s.

Long term company goals include opening seven or eight new franchise locations to San Antonio within the next five to 10 years. Each restaurant could bring up as many 70 jobs to the community.

“Experienced restaurant operators and franchisees are attracted to Boston’s because the company is on track to double our size in the number of restaurant locations within the next three years,” said Jeff Melnick, president of Boston’s Pizza International. “The brand’s motto, ‘We’ll make you a fan™,’ not only refers to our customers, but to our franchise community as well. “



According to Reeves, the Boston’s team is looking to develop in Northwest San Antonio along the 1604 corridor, an area with strong residential growth. Other potential locations include the 410 Loop area near Lackland Air Force Base and SeaWorld, as well as the 281 corridor heading North from the airport to Bulverde.

The company launched in Canada in 1964 but has since grown to more than 400 locations and exceeded $1 billion in gross sales throughout North America, with an increasing number of restaurants in the United States and Mexico.

