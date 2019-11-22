Easy Sipping: Seersucker Gin Aims to Broaden the Appeal of the Botanical-Infused Spirit

click to enlarge
After successfully launching Cinco Vodka distillery in 2010, Sam Antonio couple Trey and Kim Azar recognized need for a locally produced gin that would appeal to both bartenders and drinkers who enjoyed the spirit’s more complex taste profile.
Using their vodka as a base, the pair launched Seersucker Gin in 2017, bringing a gin to market with a crisp and refreshing taste profile designed for broad appeal.
Where London dry gin usually depends on juniper for its flavor profile, Seersucker takes a citrus-forward approach, including juniper in the flavor structure but ending with notes of honey and mint. The result is a spirit that is as easy to drink alone as it is to add to patrons’ favorite cocktails.
“Our goal all along was to develop a gin that was a domestic leader for both those who don’t usually drink gin and the existing gin drinkers,” Trey Azar said.
Seersucker distills its products in small batches via a hand-hammered copper pot, using botanicals found throughout Texas and the South. The distillery produced 180,000 bottles for 13 states across the country this year and plans to expand its reach to 26 states by this time next year.
As part of its growth, the company expanded beyond its original product to offer limeade-, grapefruit -and lemonade-style gins infused with real juice. The new flavors allow cocktail enthusiasts to easily create easy-to-imbibe drinks at home.
“One of the other goals we wanted to accomplish with the gin was to make it more approachable and accessible,” Trey Azar added. “This is a shortcut to a cocktail, and much more accommodating to the American palate. People freak out about how easy they are to use — you literally just need to add club soda.”
Seersucker’s production facility, located at 8501 Cover Road, has also evolved into a local drinking destination. The 5,000 square-foot distilling and bottling site includes an indoor bar, expansive lawn area with games and space to host cocktail classes and give guests a 360-degree look at the distilling process.
Seersucker’s products start at $29.99 online and are available at local liquor stores or online at seersuckergin.com
.
Seersucker Bee’s Knees
- 2 oz. Seersucker Southern Style Lemonade Gin
- 1 oz. honey
- 2 oz. sparkling water
Pour gin into a glass. Mix honey and water in a shaker and stir until honey is dissolved. Pour shaker contents into glass, top with ice and a lemon garnish.
