Blue Star Brewing to Expand Into North Star Mall

Maggie and Joey Villarreal — the couple behind local watering holes including Joey's, Blue Star Brewing Co. and Joe Blue’s — are bringing their brews to North Star Mall.The couple was approached by the mall to expand Blue Star Brewing's reach and introduce its beers to a wider audience in the new location, the San Antonio Business Journal reports . The local brewpub, which opened at Blue Star in 1996, currently produces and serves about a dozen organic beers.“Maggie and I had been looking. The beer market is getting tight," Joey told. "There are a lot of brands out there. We needed to move more product, and this came up. It didn’t take us long to decide.”Thehas reached out for additional comment.

