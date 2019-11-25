Email
Monday, November 25, 2019

Blue Star Brewing to Expand Into North Star Mall

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge BLUE STAR BREWING COMPANY
  • Blue Star Brewing Company
Maggie and Joey Villarreal — the couple behind local watering holes including Joey's, Blue Star Brewing Co. and Joe Blue’s — are bringing their brews to North Star Mall.

The couple was approached by the mall to expand Blue Star Brewing's reach and introduce its beers to a wider audience in the new location, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. The local brewpub, which opened at Blue Star in 1996, currently produces and serves about a dozen organic beers.

“Maggie and I had been looking. The beer market is getting tight," Joey told SABJ. "There are a lot of brands out there. We needed to move more product, and this came up. It didn’t take us long to decide.”

The Current has reached out for additional comment.
