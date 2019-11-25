San Antonio Coffee & Cordials Festival Returns to Hemisfair This December

click to enlarge
San Antonio Coffee & Cordials Festival
The second annual San Antonio Coffee & Cordials Festival is teaming up with Hemisfair on Saturday, December 14 to bring holiday sweets, treats and all things coffee to downtown San Antonio.
The festival is free to attend, but a $22 VIP ticket allows for early entry, access to cocktails and unlimited coffee samples. According to event organizers, the festival will take place across four acres, so there won't be many crowds.
The event will feature over 80 coffees and 30 cordial samples
from local coffee businesses including Pulp Coffee, Olla Express Truck, Minimalist and Coffeecionado. Event sponsor Rishi will serve complimentary cups of matcha.
Food trucks and local bakeries, including Cake Thieves and Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop, will also be on-site, selling goodies alongside coffee products that can be enjoyed or gifted for the season.
Sister entrepreneurs Angie and NJ Torres launched the event in 2018, bringing about 2,000 attendees to the event. The sisters recently hosted the first festival in Austin, and hope to eventually grow the experience to other cities throughout Texas.
"We both love coffee and we love a little kicker... so we thought this would be a great blend," NJ said. "We're all about creating exceptional experiences and making it all inclusive... especially here in San Antonio where family is so important."
Tickets can be purchased here
.
