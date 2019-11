Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar Has Closed

Southern-inspired diner Fontaine's has officially closed its doors.Fontaine's owner and chef Tim Rattray, who opened the restaurant in June, confirmed the restaurant's closure on Tuesday.The news comes just weeks after Rattray's announcement to close his other restaurant, The Granary at the Pearl, on Nov. 30.Fontaine's specialized in plates like the country ham sampler, liver and onions and homemade pies, as well as Southern-inspired cocktails.

