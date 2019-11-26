Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar Has Closed

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FONTAINE'S
  • Courtesy of Fontaine's
Southern-inspired diner Fontaine's has officially closed its doors.

Fontaine's owner and chef Tim Rattray, who opened the restaurant in June, confirmed the restaurant's closure on Tuesday.

The news comes just weeks after Rattray's announcement to close his other restaurant, The Granary at the Pearl, on Nov. 30.

Fontaine's specialized in plates like the country ham sampler, liver and onions and homemade pies, as well as Southern-inspired cocktails.
Location Details Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar
906 E Elmira St
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Southern
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Blue Star Brewing to Expand Into North Star Mall Read More

  2. San Antonio Coffee & Cordials Festival Returns to Hemisfair This December Read More

  3. San Antonio Restaurants Offering a Special Thanksgiving Menu Read More

  4. Needs a Little Aging: Maverick Distilling and Brewing is Blazing New Trails, and the Kitchen Sometimes Keeps Up Read More

  5. Easy Sipping: Seersucker Gin Aims to Broaden the Appeal of the Botanical-Infused Spirit Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation