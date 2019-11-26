LeBron James, Danny Green and the Los Angeles Lakers Went to Mi Tierra After Beating the Spurs Monday Night

After handing the Spurs another loss Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers did what many San Antonians do for a celebratory late-night meal: hit up Mi Tierra.A video posted by Twitter user @Ooh_Rhiann early Tuesday morning shows members of the LA team walking through the restaurant's foyer and bakery and exiting to Market Square. While most of the team didn't pay attention to the folks in the restaurant with their phones out, LeBron James was surely in the spirit.Known for sharing his weekly celebration of "Taco Tuesday" (a phrase he recently tried trademarking — nice try, King James) on social media, James enthusiastically repeated the phrase after someone in the crowd egged him on, much to the crowd's delight.According to a KSAT report, an employee at the restaurant said the team dined in a private space on the patio after midnight.While James was in the spirit to interact with fans, former Spur Danny Green wasn't as willing. People called out his name as he walked out with the team, but he put up his hood rather than wave or smile.Ouch. Maybe he would have rather gone to Whataburger.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.