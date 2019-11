Cured's Chef Steve McHugh to Highlight 'Cowboy Charc' at the Briscoe Western Art Museum

Before it became an Instagrammable spread, charcuterie was a way of life for American cowboys and settlers.Chef Steve McHugh of Cured will highlight how those same techniques are used today during his class "The Art of Cowboy Charc" at the Briscoe Western Art Museum on Wednesday, December 4.A four-time James Beard Award finalist, McHugh will share his knowledge of craft meats, regional ingredients and preserving and curing processes, helping attendees to create their own craft charc boards while enjoying wine and beer.The class will also feature Ryan Badger, Curator of Collections for the Briscoe, who will briefly share the history behind the dishes.The class will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets costs $75 for Briscoe members, and $95 for non-members.For more information or to register for the class, visit support.briscoemuseum.org

