Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Franchise Cinnaholic Bringing Vegan Desserts to San Antonio Next Year

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CINNAHOLIC
  • Instagram / cinnaholic
Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery known for its vegan sweets, is preparing to open its first location in the Alamo City.

Husband-and-wife team Ben and Nicki Reedy expect to open the doors, bringing scratch-made products to Southtown, by mid-January.

Located at 1812 S. Alamo, the new shop will offer Cinnaholic's signature cinnamon rolls with customizable toppings and frostings, in addition to cookies, brownies, baby-sized cinnamon buns and coffee options.

The store, which will open next door to Brown Coffee, is expected to serve both in-house patrons and fulfill catering orders for special and corporate events.



The couple discovered the Cinnaholic concept in 2018, and loved the idea of a delicious egg- and dairy-free dessert that anyone could enjoy.

"The food is really good, and you'd have no idea that it's a vegan product," Ben said. "In the store, [the cinnamon buns] are made fresh every thirty minutes. Anytime you're eating, it's something that was just made from scratch."

The couple hopes to transform the outdoor green space, which was previously shared with former tenant Steel City Pops, to offer a space for locals to play and enjoy treats.

Since Cinnaholic launched in Berkley, California in 2009, the company has grown to locations throughout the U.S.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. LeBron James, Danny Green and the Los Angeles Lakers Went to Mi Tierra After Beating the Spurs Monday Night Read More

  2. Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar Has Closed Read More

  3. Smoke Shack BBQ Expected to Arrive at San Antonio Airport Soon Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Offering a Special Thanksgiving Menu Read More

  5. San Antonio Coffee & Cordials Festival Returns to Hemisfair This December Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation