H-E-B Donates Nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals to the San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) announced a shortage of about 2,000 turkeys for the Thanksgiving holidays last week.H-E-B has since donated nearly 2,000 H-E-B Meal Simple Thanksgiving meals — ready-to-heat meals that offer either ham or turkey, as well as sides — that will be distributed by the SAFB for the holiday. Each box will help feed between four to eight people.Residents of the George Cisneros housing complex received such Meal Simple dinners on Wednesday, in addition to their monthly "HOPE" boxes. The San Antonio Current has reached out to the SAFB and H-E-B for additional comment.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.