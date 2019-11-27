Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

H-E-B Donates Nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals to the San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR/RUOCALED
  • Flickr/Ruocaled
The San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) announced a shortage of about 2,000 turkeys for the Thanksgiving holidays last week.

H-E-B has since donated nearly 2,000 H-E-B Meal Simple Thanksgiving meals  — ready-to-heat meals that offer either ham or turkey, as well as sides — that will be distributed by the SAFB for the holiday. Each box will help feed between four to eight people.

Residents of the George Cisneros housing complex received such Meal Simple dinners on Wednesday, in addition to their monthly "HOPE" boxes. The San Antonio Current has reached out to the SAFB and H-E-B for additional comment.

