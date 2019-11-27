Wednesday, November 27, 2019
H-E-B Donates Nearly 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals to the San Antonio Food Bank
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 3:35 PM
click to enlarge
The San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) announced a shortage of about 2,000 turkeys
for the Thanksgiving holidays last week.
H-E-B has since donated nearly 2,000 H-E-B Meal Simple Thanksgiving meals — ready-to-heat meals that offer either ham or turkey, as well as sides — that will be distributed by the SAFB for the holiday. Each box will help feed between four to eight people.
Residents of the George Cisneros housing complex received such Meal Simple dinners on Wednesday, in addition to their monthly "HOPE" boxes. The San Antonio Current has reached out to the SAFB and H-E-B for additional comment.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: h-e-b, San Antonio food bank, meal simple, Thanksgiving, holiday, food shortage, charitable donation, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.