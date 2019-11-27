Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Hotel Emma to Celebrate the End of Prohibition with Repeal Day Party at Sternewirth
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 12:12 PM
While many breweries and distilleries closed during the Prohibition Era, the Pearl stayed in business. During that time, Pearl CEO Emma Koehler kept employees busy making near beer, and offering dry cleaning and auto repair services.
Fortunately, prohibition is over, but Hotel Emma is celebrating its namesake's legacy and the repeal of the 18th Amendment
at the Sternewirth Bar with speciality Jim Beam cocktails and live music. The event takes place on Thursday, December 5, from 7 to 11 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to celebrate the occasion in their best Prohibition era wear, drinks and a stop at the hotel's free photobooth. The party is free to attend, with cocktails available for purchase.
Tags: sternewirth, San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio bars, the pearl, prohibition, happy repeal day, 18th amendment, things to do in San Antonio, drink events, Image
