Hotel Emma to Celebrate the End of Prohibition with Repeal Day Party at Sternewirth

While many breweries and distilleries closed during the Prohibition Era, the Pearl stayed in business. During that time, Pearl CEO Emma Koehler kept employees busy making near beer, and offering dry cleaning and auto repair services.Fortunately, prohibition is over, but Hotel Emma is celebrating its namesake's legacy and the repeal of the 18th Amendment at the Sternewirth Bar with speciality Jim Beam cocktails and live music. The event takes place on Thursday, December 5, from 7 to 11 p.m.Guests are encouraged to celebrate the occasion in their best Prohibition era wear, drinks and a stop at the hotel's free photobooth. The party is free to attend, with cocktails available for purchase.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.