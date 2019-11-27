Wednesday, November 27, 2019
San Antonio BBQ Spot to Open inside Freight Gallery in 2020
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 3:32 PM
click to enlarge
Freight Gallery
-
Photos courtesy of Freight Studios
is bringing a new food tenant into its Southtown space, and yes, brisket will be involved.
Brandon Peterson and Bandit BBQ will open their concept with breakfast and craft barbecue in early 2020. The space was previously inhabited by a second location of Kimura, which closed in July.
The announcement was made Wednesday via Freight Gallery's Instagram. The art gallery is also home to Gold Coffee, a popular in-house coffee shop.
Tags: Bandit BBQ, San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio barbecue, Freight Gallery, Southtown, Image
