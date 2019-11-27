Owner of San Antonio's The Granary and Fontaine's Files for Bankruptcy Liquidation

After closing both of his local eateries, San Antonio restaurateur Tim Rattray on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy liquidation for himself and his businesses.Rattray, the chef behind well-reviewed The Granary ’Cue & Brew and Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar, filed separate Chapter 7 petitions for himself and two businesses on Tuesday. The businesses filed under the names Rattray Restaurant Group LLC and Rattray Diner Group LLC.Each of the bare-bones documents listed assets of up to $50,000 and liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000. More details are likely to come out as the cases work their way through bankruptcy court.Under a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, filers turns over their property to a court-appointed trustee who converts it to cash to pay off debts. An individual's home and some personal items are typically exempt from sale.Rattray opened The Granary in 2012, which previously made’s Top 50 Barbecue lists in 2013 and 2017. He recently announced plans to close the restaurant at the end of November.Rattray stated the closure would allow him to focus on his newest venture, Fontaine's, which opened last summer. However, the chef on Tuesday confirmed to thethat Fontaine's had permanently closed.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.