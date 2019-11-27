Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Owner of San Antonio's The Granary and Fontaine's Files for Bankruptcy Liquidation

Posted By and on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge Near-downtown restaurant Fontaine's announced its closure earlier this week. - COURTESY OF FONTAINE'S
  • Courtesy of Fontaine's
  • Near-downtown restaurant Fontaine's announced its closure earlier this week.
After closing both of his local eateries, San Antonio restaurateur Tim Rattray on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy liquidation for himself and his businesses.

Rattray, the chef behind well-reviewed The Granary ’Cue & Brew and Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar, filed separate Chapter 7 petitions for himself and two businesses on Tuesday. The businesses filed under the names Rattray Restaurant Group LLC and Rattray Diner Group LLC.

Each of the bare-bones documents listed assets of up to $50,000 and liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000. More details are likely to come out as the cases work their way through bankruptcy court.

Under a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, filers turns over their property to a court-appointed trustee who converts it to cash to pay off debts. An individual's home and some personal items are typically exempt from sale.



Rattray opened The Granary in 2012, which previously made Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Barbecue lists in 2013 and 2017. He recently announced plans to close the restaurant at the end of November.

Rattray stated the closure would allow him to focus on his newest venture, Fontaine's, which opened last summer. However, the chef on Tuesday confirmed to the Current that Fontaine's had permanently closed.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. LeBron James, Danny Green and the Los Angeles Lakers Went to Mi Tierra After Beating the Spurs Monday Night Read More

  2. Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar Has Closed Read More

  3. Smoke Shack BBQ Expected to Arrive at San Antonio Airport Soon Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Offering a Special Thanksgiving Menu Read More

  5. San Antonio Coffee & Cordials Festival Returns to Hemisfair This December Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation