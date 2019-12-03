Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Chef Aarón Sánchez is Celebrating Book Release with Speaking Event in San Antonio
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 10:39 AM
Chef Aarón Sánchez — the award-winning chef best known for his New Orleans restaurant Johnny Sánchez and judging stints on shows like MasterChef
— is taking his new book Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef
on a multi-city tour of Texas this month.
Sánchez will make his final tour stop at San Antonio's very own Cured at the Pearl on Friday, December 13. From 3 to 6 p.m., attendees can expect to hear and see Sánchez in action, as he reads and serves bites found in the book. Chef Steve McHugh of Cured will also be working alongside the famous chef and celebrating the event.
Tickets cost $45 each, and are available via Eventbrite
.
