Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Chef Aarón Sánchez is Celebrating Book Release with Speaking Event in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 10:39 AM

AARÓN SÁNCHEZ
  • Aarón Sánchez
Chef Aarón Sánchez — the award-winning chef best known for his New Orleans restaurant Johnny Sánchez and judging stints on shows like MasterChef — is taking his new book Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef on a multi-city tour of Texas this month.

Sánchez will make his final tour stop at San Antonio's very own Cured at the Pearl on Friday, December 13. From 3 to 6 p.m., attendees can expect to hear and see Sánchez in action, as he reads and serves bites found in the book. Chef Steve McHugh of Cured will also be working alongside the famous chef and celebrating the event.

Tickets cost $45 each, and are available via Eventbrite.
Location Details Cured
306 Pearl Parkway #101
Central
San Antonio, Texas
Contemporary
Map
