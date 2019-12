Chef Aarón Sánchez is Celebrating Book Release with Speaking Event in San Antonio

Chef Aarón Sánchez — the award-winning chef best known for his New Orleans restaurant Johnny Sánchez and judging stints on shows like— is taking his new bookon a multi-city tour of Texas this month.Sánchez will make his final tour stop at San Antonio's very own Cured at the Pearl on Friday, December 13. From 3 to 6 p.m., attendees can expect to hear and see Sánchez in action, as he reads and serves bites found in the book. Chef Steve McHugh of Cured will also be working alongside the famous chef and celebrating the event.Tickets cost $45 each, and are available via Eventbrite

