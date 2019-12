This San Antonio Bakery is Serving Baby Yoda Christmas Cookies That May Be Too Adorable to Eat

The crew at The Bread Box has paid homage to one of the cutest characters from theFeast your eyes on Baby Yoda in Christmas cookie form.The Baby Yoda holiday cookies are available in limited quantities from the bakery, but owner Tina Kent advises patrons to call ahead to make sure these adorable sweets are in stock at the 555 West Bitters Road bakery."At this point they are selling out faster than we can make them for the shop. Placing orders is a sure thing if you want the cookies," Kent stated.Kent encourages dessert lovers andfans alike to text (210) 383-6353 to reserve your order.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.