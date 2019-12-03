Tuesday, December 3, 2019
This San Antonio Bakery is Serving Baby Yoda Christmas Cookies That May Be Too Adorable to Eat
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Dec 3, 2019
The crew at The Bread Box
has paid homage to one of the cutest characters from the Star Wars' The Mandalorian.
Feast your eyes on Baby Yoda in Christmas cookie form.
The Baby Yoda holiday cookies are available in limited quantities from the bakery, but owner Tina Kent advises patrons to call ahead to make sure these adorable sweets are in stock at the 555 West Bitters Road bakery.
"At this point they are selling out faster than we can make them for the shop. Placing orders is a sure thing if you want the cookies," Kent stated.
Kent encourages dessert lovers and Star Wars
fans alike to text (210) 383-6353 to reserve your order.
