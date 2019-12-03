Email
Tuesday, December 3, 2019

This San Antonio Bakery is Serving Baby Yoda Christmas Cookies That May Be Too Adorable to Eat

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE BREAD BOX
  • Facebook / The Bread Box
The crew at The Bread Box has paid homage to one of the cutest characters from the Star Wars' The Mandalorian. Feast your eyes on Baby Yoda in Christmas cookie form.

The Baby Yoda holiday cookies are available in limited quantities from the bakery, but owner Tina Kent advises patrons to call ahead to make sure these adorable sweets are in stock at the 555 West Bitters Road bakery.

"At this point they are selling out faster than we can make them for the shop. Placing orders is a sure thing if you want the cookies," Kent stated.

Kent encourages dessert lovers and Star Wars fans alike to text (210) 383-6353 to reserve your order.



Tags: , , , , , ,

