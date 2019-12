Small Plates, By the Numbers: Delicious Tamales

Building on family recipes from her childhood in Laredo, Valerie Gonzalez teamed up with her then-husband in 1980 to open the first Delicious Tamales location at 1901 Cincinnati Road. Three years later, another followed at 1330 Culebra Road, and it’s since become the company’s headquarters. For many San Antonians, the chain is a go-to for the holiday Mexican food staple.2.1 million — Number of tamales produced yearly70 dozen — Number of tamales produced every 2 minutes11 — Number of filling options6 — Number of San Antonio locations

