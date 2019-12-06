Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

Small Plates, By the Numbers: Delicious Tamales

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 2:10 PM

Building on family recipes from her childhood in Laredo, Valerie Gonzalez teamed up with her then-husband in 1980 to open the first Delicious Tamales location at 1901 Cincinnati Road. Three years later, another followed at 1330 Culebra Road, and it’s since become the company’s headquarters. For many San Antonians, the chain is a go-to for the holiday Mexican food staple.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at its business:
2.1 million — Number of tamales produced yearly

70 dozen — Number of tamales produced every 2 minutes

11 — Number of filling options



6 — Number of San Antonio locations

Source: Delicious Tamales

