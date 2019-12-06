Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

The San Antonio Coffee Festival is Returning to La Villita Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 2:14 PM

SAN ANTONIO COFFEE FESTIVAL
  • San Antonio Coffee Festival
The San Antonio Coffee Festival will return to La Villita with great coffee on January 4, 2020. Now in its eighth year, the event will highlight local coffee artisans — including Olla Express Café, Quantum Coffee Co. and Wicked Voodoo Espresso — as they serve more than 80 coffees sourced from spots around the world.

The festival, which will include spots along Villita St., Presa St. and the Arneson River Theatre, will also feature educational workshops and live music performances.

"Come explore the flourishing coffee community here in San Antonio!" stated festival founder Linda Brewster. "This event will immerse you in a unique experience of coffee and will connect you with other coffee enthusiasts. Showcasing these coffee artisans enables us all to support them and appreciate their contributions."

The limited VIP tickets cost $22 and include early entry at 9 a.m., five specialty coffee tastings, a mug and access to specialty exhibitors. The $8 GA tickets will offer entry starting at 10 a.m., and include specialty coffee tastings, as well as access to the food and art vendors on-site. Tickets are available via sacoffeefest.com.
Location Details La Villita
418 Villita Street
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-8614
General Services
Map
