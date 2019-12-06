Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food News: Feast Closing, Baby Yoda Cookies and Changes on the St. Mary's Strip

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 11:47 AM

San Antonio is changing and growing, and that includes new food spots popping up around town. We've seen a lot of growth and change happening downtown and around the St. Mary's Strip —  expect to see more in the coming weeks.

Time for one last visit. Feast has been creating thoughtful and delicious food for the better part of a decade. The Southtown dining fixture will close at the end of the month.

This San Antonio bakery is creating the cutest Baby Yoda Christmas cookies, and we can't look away.

It's December, which means it's time to eat your weight's worth in tamales. Here's where you can stock up on the goods.



We stopped by Chamoy City Limits’ new brick-and-mortar for colorful raspas, cakes and savory bites.

The future of Still Golden Social House is unclear, but Jefferson Bank is looking to acquire the site as part of its new headquarters.

There’s a lot happening on the St. Mary’s Strip these days. A new food truck with Chicago-style eats has popped up outside Paper Tiger.

Pizza Party recently opened as the neighborhood’s new late-night spot for pizza by-the-slice. Bonus: There's vegan-friendly options too.

Chisme may be gone, but the brunch continues. Midnight Swim is launching a new weekend brunch buffet with Tres Leches pancakes, eggs benny and $10 mimosa pitchers.

Chef Aarón Sánchez is celebrating the end of his Texas book tour with a final stop in San Antonio. And yes, there will be demonstrations.

Two local restauranteurs are teaming up to open a new chef-driven cafe and cocktail bar in Northwest San Antonio this month.

