Tuesday, December 10, 2019

La Gran Tamalada Returns to Market Square This Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 11:50 AM

  • Dan Payton
If you just want live and breathe tamales this month, we've got good news for you.

While locals are no doubt sampling their way through all the tasty tamales the Alamo City has to offer, this Saturday will give foodies and puro San Antonians alike the chance to dive right in. That's right, La Gran Tamalada, hosted by La Familia Cortez, is happening this weekend.

Though the annual tradition took place at the Guadalupe Theater on the city's West Side for many years, the tamal-inspired — the singular is "tamal," not "tamale," so don't @ us — event will take over Market Square this year to allow for more space. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the cultural and culinary event will allow locals to learn how to make tamales during workshops and even take a few home. If you'd rather not get your hands dirty, there's also the option to purchase tamales by the dozen from on-site vendors.

The family-friendly event will also include live music, photo ops with Pancho Claus and children's activities such as storybook reading, corn husk doll decorating and more.



La Gran Tamalada is free and open to the public.
Location Details Market Square
514 W. Commerce St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-8600
Goods and Town Square
Map
