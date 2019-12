La Gran Tamalada Returns to Market Square This Saturday

If you just want live and breathe tamales this month, we've got good news for you.While locals are no doubt sampling their way through all the tasty tamales the Alamo City has to offer, this Saturday will give foodies and puro San Antonians alike the chance to dive right in. That's right, La Gran Tamalada , hosted by La Familia Cortez, is happening this weekend.Though the annual tradition took place at the Guadalupe Theater on the city's West Side for many years, the tamal-inspired — the singular is "tamal," not "tamale," so don't @ us — event will take over Market Square this year to allow for more space. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the cultural and culinary event will allow locals to learn how to make tamales during workshops and even take a few home. If you'd rather not get your hands dirty, there's also the option to purchase tamales by the dozen from on-site vendors.The family-friendly event will also include live music, photo ops with Pancho Claus and children's activities such as storybook reading, corn husk doll decorating and more.La Gran Tamalada is free and open to the public.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.